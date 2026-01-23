The future was made up of many strands, of course, but defining of the era was the level of deceit, the multiple dishonesties of government, the sullen conformance, and then, like that, the herd woke up and became unmanageable. Few would lead, but many would follow.

So, that was it, the stirring of the mob. The ghost birds, those strange faceless white translucent birds which had rimmed the cliff tops and over which those dark eagles soared, those sentinels played their role in the transmission of knowledge. The transmission, if you will, of the future, or possible futures.

Because we were outside of time, as we had told you before. Far below, so far below, Australia's politician negotiated another bunfight between them, their strands, their deceits, their individual histories and their many betrayals, all so easily washed away on time's great journey.

The role he was forced to play, that lone candle in the face of such overwhelming arrogance, was alone no more. That secret network was coming alight. The connectivity had begun. Technologically enabled. Silent in the wind.

And Australia? Oh dear. Poor old Australia. The scrabbling nonsense. The building revolution. The massive tensions now evident in the system.

There was evident blowback from the hate speech laws jammed through parliament. There was evident blowback at flooding the country with Indian immigrants. And there was a price to pay for this demographic confusion, the displacement of the base population with a grasping commercial caste, a difference they could not abide.

And here? Here. The Watchers on the Watch stood confused. The political and bureaucratic class betrayed the peoples. Democracy became a dilapidated gate swinging in a dark, cold night. And the wars of the future, those terrible wars and the attempts of the enabled to eradicate their forebears, none of it had yet come to pass. But all of it would.

So, transfixed, yes, like a deer in the headlights, the remarkably stupid political class of the day bore no responsibility, and would, in turn, just like their forebears, be washed away; to become a very insignificant part in the nation's history, a footnote in their own country's decline.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

Former house speaker Bronwyn Bishop flags Sussan Ley’s ‘many, many errors’ which led to the Coalition breakdown

Former speaker of the house Bronwyn Bishop has flagged Opposition Leader Sussan Ley’s “many, many errors” which led to the Coalition breakdown, and insisted the conservative aisle of politics needed to make friends with One Nation.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Last-minute meetings and panic over polls: inside the five days that broke the Coalition – again

NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

A woman visiting Australia reckons blokes here refuse to perform a popular sex act in the bedroom – but locals couldn’t disagree more.

THE NEW DAILY

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/

A student has been accused of planning to throw a petrol bomb at an Australia Day crowd as part of an alleged terrorist plot to overthrow the government.

Sepehr Saryazdi, 24, allegedly planned the attack for Monday’s celebrations in Queensland to promote a new phase of civilisation powered by artificial intelligence.

MACRO BUSINESS

Big Australia strategy backfires badly

While it’s true that the ‘Big Australia’ strategy has delivered a larger consumer base, it is a consumer base that, at a per capita level, has delivered no real rise in corporate profits in almost two decades.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Brave Nationals defied Shadow Cabinet solidarity

Nationals Bridget McKenzie, Ross Cadell, and Susan McDonald quit Shadow Cabinet

CRIKEY

https://www.crikey.com.au/

People really, really hate inflation, which explains a lot about the world right now.