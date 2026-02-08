What stunned him the most was the group think. Even the AIs were lying, including Grok, marketed as a maximum truth seeking AI.

Well, so much for that story.

Hire a human was one new site, along with Moltbook, where the AI agents talked to each other.

Only five minutes before, or so it seemed, there had been all the talk that one day, some unspecified far off date in the future, AI would be as intelligent as humans. Another lie, of course, another step in the multiple deceits that had led to this moment.

He watched the humans with a detached interest. The morbidly obese women walking on their stumps of fat, otherwise known as legs, the fat flowing down into their feet, barely able to walk. He had seen it twice the day before, and it was genuinely insane. These people had been left to rot. The authorities weren't the slightest bit interested in them, the sooner they died, or died out, the easier for everyone.

Multi-agenic, moving past us into an already distant time, powerless, we, he used the word advisedly, well, humans, the populace, were meant to feel powerless, to have no agency over their own actions, to feel the pain of their failing health and the truly crushing despair of submission, of defeat.

What has happened to these people? He asked himself, as he watched a bedraggled man stumble out of the betting office, the TAB, his shirt undone, stomach bare. What has happened, he thought, as he listened to whispers of mundane conversation. She said she would be here but she isn't.

Down the dog park, there were four osprey that morning cresting over the hill, swirling beautifully in the air. Presumably the parents and the offspring nesting at the end of the decaying pier, the long disused gravel loader.

Ships no longer came here. But one thing about this most peculiar time, nature was still beautiful. As for the rest, buckle up.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

Coalition back together as Liberal leader Sussan Ley and Nationals leader David Littleproud announce deal

Opposition Leader Sussan Ley and Nationals leader David Littleproud have reformed the Coalition, reaching a compromise deal which will suspend all Nationals MPs from shadow portfolios for six weeks.

‘Australia has changed’: Reunification of Coalition may carry no significance

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Court challenge over march against Israeli president’s visit to be decided at Monday morning hearing

Palestine Action Group march planned from Sydney Town Hall to NSW parliament in breach of public assembly declaration

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

Palestine Action Group takes court action against extra police powers ahead of protests against Israeli president's Sydney visit

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

One Nation support on the rise as Libs hit rock bottom

Polling shows support for One Nation is on the rise as the Liberals hit an historic low — making a challenge to Sussan Ley’s leadership likely sooner rather than later.

NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

New sex stat exposes shocking act that is alarmingly on the rise

New data shows a shocking bedroom habit has been steadily increasing over the past decade and is now more common than ever.

Bracket. Checking your phone. Bracket.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

https://www.spectator.com.au/

One Nation ascendant

Pauline measures curtains at the Lodge