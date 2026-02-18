Once a tiger on a dangerous, slow, threatening stalk, no enemies, for no one dared approach, now he was a soldier in a futuristic maze, every tunnel a threat, every vagary a tunnel to the unknown.

They were circling. He was compromised. He had been pushed to the limit. All was threat. All was inconvenience. He grew more angry, stronger, by the day; and yet all around, this crumbling edifice of a country, the lying politicians, the weakness in the polity, the mess that this place had become.

They were dangerous; and all those people who had whispered, "he's not as dangerous as we thought", now they could run and hide in their little caves, in those chimeric corridors where everything was a deceit.

For, as people kept saying, these are not normal times.

Everything waltzed through. A moment of weakness. What was happening in this country? The entire public debate, well much of it, was now taken up with the Jewish question, the Muslim question, the Somali question, the Indigenous question, whatever, while the muddling middle, the Anglos who work, or used to work, were being smashed into a wall, ignored by the media, ignored by the government, cut out of the national narrative.

It was a recipe for trouble. A profound, disastrous drift which cut out the hearts of struggling individuals, decimated struggling families, and left a rich poor divide like no other. Try not to be on the poor side; and try not to listen to the media, you might think this country was paradise, with sweeping views down a spectacular coastline.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

Pauline Hanson fronts up to tense interview after ‘good Muslims’ comments received widespread condemnation

Sky News host Chris Kenny and Pauline Hanson have clashed over controversial remarks the One Nation leader made earlier in the week, as Kenny pulled up the Senator on accusations he was “shutting her down”.

Sky News host Chris Kenny details how publicly funded media continue to fund climate alarmism. “If the climate alarmists didn't have publicly funded media like Australia's ABC and the UK's BBC, then they'd have to invent them,” Mr Kenny said. “But the last thing your average climate alarmist is interested in is facts.”

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Universal International Studios has confirmed it will close Matchbox Pictures after nearly 20 years of operations, effectively terminating one of Australia’s most stable connections to the global market.

From the suburban tension of The Slap to the global Netflix dominance of The Survivors, Matchbox served as a sturdy bridge between distinctive Australian storytelling and the glossy boardrooms of Hollywood.

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

Australian citizen with ISIS links in Syria hit with exclusion order, federal government says

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

Spin merchant Jim Chalmers’ attack of ex-RBA chief Philip Lowe won’t mask his own failures

Jim Chalmers’ spat with ex-RBA chief Philip Lowe resembles an episode of Jerry Springer. Meanwhile, Labor’s spending mirrors an Oprah Winfrey giveaway.

Real wages reversal another blow for workers

There are growing signs that the economic policy wagon is not rattling along smoothly as Labor forecast before its re-election, but is going off the rails.

THE NEW DAILY

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/

Hanson said in an interview on Monday there were “no good Muslims”, while also suggesting future generations would suffer if more followers of the religion were allowed into Australia.

“I’ve got no time for the radical Islam,” Hanson told Sky News in the interview. “Their religion concerns me because what it says in the Quran, they hate Westerners.

“You say, ‘Oh well, there’s good Muslims out there’. Well I’m sorry, how can you tell me there are good Muslims?”

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

Without productivity growth, living standards won’t grow

Australian real wages crunched lower

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

https://www.spectator.com.au/

The great Australian shake-down

Daylight robbery with a tax assessment\

CRIKEY

https://www.crikey.com.au/

Our crumbling social cohesion is blowback from a very Australian hypocrisy

The myth of social cohesion is that immigrants ‘bring foreign conflicts’ to Australia. They don’t, and can’t, but we take conflicts to them — courtesy of our American overlords.

Migrants can’t bring “foreign conflicts” here — even if they’re the victims of genocide — but we’ll happily inflict conflicts on others if we see them as necessary to our status as a vassal state. Muslims in particular have borne the brunt of this hypocrisy. Our foundational national myth is built on an unprovoked invasion of a Muslim country in the Middle East, a region to which we’ve returned multiple times as aggressors. These invasions have always been at the expense of the people of that region, who have subsequently died in their tens or hundreds of thousands and endured appalling war crimes. And Australia has sat back and mouthed only vague platitudes in the past three years as Palestinians have been butchered in their tens of thousands and driven from their homes by Israel.

THE AUSTRALIAN

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the Anthony Albanese government’s economic strategy is heading off the rails.





The move to block the return of just one of the women was blasted by the opposition, which said none should be allowed to return home.